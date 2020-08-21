Cong. for criminal cases against KCR, CS

Leaders submit memorandum to Hyderabad Collector Shweta Mohanty

As part of the State-wide campaign launched by TPCC to file criminal cases against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar for demolition of Nalla Pochamma temple and masjids at the Secretariat, Congress leaders submitted memorandums to collectors on Friday.

In Hyderabad, AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan along with Hyderabad Congress Committee chief Anjan Kumar Yadav, Nampally Congress in-charge Feroz Khan and others met Hyderabad Collector Shweta Mohanty and presented a memorandum addressing Governor Tamilisai Soudarajan, demanding filing of criminal cases against Mr. KCR and Mr. Kumar.

The Congress delegation also stressed on the need for reconstruction of demolished religious structures at the same place. “KCR has been acting irresponsibly and not even respecting the religious sentiments and places of worship. A criminal case should be filed against the CM who is directly responsible for the demolition of Nalla Pochamma temple and two masjids,” said Dasoju Sravan while speaking to the media.

He also demanded criminal cases against the Chief Secretary, whom he alleged was working hand in glove with KCR. “Government demolished these religious structures in the middle of the night to keep everyone in the dark and now using police to suppress those who are protesting against this draconian act. Mr. Kumar as a civil servant, instead of prevailing upon the CM, is acting subservient to KCR and perpetuating the misdeeds,” he alleged.

He claimed that according to historians all the three religious structures in the Secretariat complex have historic significance. Masjid-e-Hashmi located at erstwhile D Block of Secretariat was built by the Nizams in 1889. Masjid Dafaatir-e-Muatamad was built during Congress rule in the past. Coming to Nalla Pochamma temple, this Hindu religious structure shot to fame all over the state, during the Telangana movement. This temple is considered auspicious by Telangana activists, he said.