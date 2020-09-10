Cong. demands white paper on money spent on COVID

KCR statement in Assembly vague: Gudur Narayana Reddy

Stating that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao gave no clarity in his statement in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, the Telangana Congress demanded a white paper on money spent to combat coronavirus.

In a statement here, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy said, “Despite COVID cases reaching nearly 1.5 lakh mark and death toll touching almost thousand a day, the CM failed to give a clarity on how the government has acted so far or how it plans to prevent further damage. His statement was vague.”

“The Chief Minister’s statement that ₹4,500 crore have been earmarked for COVID looks absurd when families are selling their assets to pay bills in private hospitals. Why is the CM reluctant to include COVID treatment under Aarogyasri when thousands are getting admitted in hospitals? He is not spending money from his pocket but from taxes paid by people,” he said.

Mr. Reddy said apart from including COVID treatment under Aarogyasri scheme, the government should also reimburse the amount poor people had already spent for treatment of COVID in private hospitals so far.

He also demanded that a white paper be published giving details of funds received under Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for combating coronavirus and how they were spent. “CM’s negligence is proving too costly for people of Telangana and he should realise that people’s lives are more precious,” he claimed.