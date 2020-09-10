Cong. demands white paper on money spent on COVID

Stating that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao gave no clarity in his statement in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, the Telangana Congress demanded a white paper on money spent to combat coronavirus.
In a statement here, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy said, “Despite COVID cases reaching nearly 1.5 lakh mark and death toll touching almost thousand a day, the CM failed to give a clarity on how the government has acted so far or how it plans to prevent further damage. His statement was vague.”
“The Chief Minister’s statement that ₹4,500 crore have been earmarked for COVID looks absurd when families are selling their assets to pay bills in private hospitals. Why is the CM reluctant to include COVID treatment under Aarogyasri when thousands are getting admitted in hospitals? He is not spending money from his pocket but from taxes paid by people,” he said.
Mr. Reddy said apart from including COVID treatment under Aarogyasri scheme, the government should also reimburse the amount poor people had already spent for treatment of COVID in private hospitals so far.
He also demanded that a white paper be published giving details of funds received under Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for combating coronavirus and how they were spent. “CM’s negligence is proving too costly for people of Telangana and he should realise that people’s lives are more precious,” he claimed.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath