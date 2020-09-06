Cong. demands probe into ‘poor’ PPE kits for medicos

Expressing concern over Telangana’s healthcare workers having the highest COVID-19 positivity rate in the country, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leaders have said this was due to the poor quality of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits and demanded a probe into it.
TPCC Treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy, in a statement here, said over 2,000 healthcare workers, including doctors, were infected with COVID-19 and at least 14 of them died due to the disease. “Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is directly responsible for these infections and deaths as he did not take measures to protect these frontline warriors against coronavirus,” he said.
Revealing the statistics released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare two days ago, he said Telangana was at the top in COVID-19 positivity rate among healthcare personnel with about 18% of them infected. The positive rate is 16% in Maharashtra, the worst-hit State in this pandemic, and 14% in Delhi, which also has a far higher burden of cases compared to Telangana.
“The Chief Minister and Health Minister Eatala Rajender need to explain the reasons for these high figures,” he said, alleging that adequate number of PPE kits were not supplied to doctors and other medical staff.
He said doctors had disclosed the PPE kits were lower than 70 gsm, while the prescribed one is 90 gsm, and masks supplied to the healthcare workers in Telangana were also of sub-standard quality and did not meet the N95 masks of Venus and 3M standards.
“A high-level inquiry must be ordered into the procurement and supply of PPE kits,” Mr. Reddy said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath