Cong. core committee holds discussion

Hyderabad

26 September 2020 22:51 IST

Available to all, says TS incharge

Congress leaders and cadre gave a grand welcome to new AICC incharge for Telangana Manickam Tagore, who stressed discipline and unity in the party if they were to succeed as a party.

Mr. Manickam arrived at Gandhi Bhavan from the airport in a rally of cars and held a meeting with core committee members of the Telangana Congress. TPCC president, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, working presidents A. Revanth Reddy, Ponnnam Prabhakar and MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, AICC secretaries Bose Raju and Sreenivasan were among who were present.

Mr. Tagore said being among the public taking up their issues was of paramount importance and it was not necessary to be on farmers’ side with agitational programmes as planned by the AICC.

He said it was time to expose how Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had supported all the Bills of the NDA government but was trying to stay away on the farmers’ bills.

Mr. Tagore assured that the core committee meetings would be held twice a month and he was available to all party leaders for suggestions and discussions.

Party leaders made suggestions on the issues.