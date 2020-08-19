Cong. condemns TRS ‘attack’ on Governor

The Congress took a jibe at the State government, stating its failures in dealing with coronavirus were exposed by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan herself, and condemned the ‘personal attack’ on Governor by TRS members.

Speaking to reporters here, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka; MLC T. Jeevan Reddy and MLA, T. Jagga Reddy said the Governor had realised the lurking danger of COVID-19 quite early and warned the government, but it was ignored. The result is now being seen with the cases rising exponentially and the government unable to handle the crisis.

Mr. Vikramarka said the Governor had written to the government to fill up vacancies in the medical department and also increase hospital beds to face the pandemic but it was totally ignored. Even the Congress had written letters realising the danger but the government chose to attack the Congress than taking steps. “Now even the Governor’s office is being attacked for her comments. Attacking the Opposition parties and the media has become a habit for the TRS government. Now even the Governor is not being spared,” he said. Mr. Jeevan Reddy said the Governor should declare health emergency in the State. He said even the High Court’s observations and directives on coronavirus were not taken seriously. Government assured the High Court on increasing testing but not even half of the promised numbers were being delivered.

He said the Health Minister’s warnings to private hospitals were not taken seriously and they continue to charge exorbitantly from COVID patients. He demanded that corona treatment be included in Aarogyasri or in the Ayushman Bharat scheme. He wanted free treatment for poor patients in all hospitals.

Mr. Jagga Reddy recalled how the CM ridiculed the Congress in the Assembly when it raised its seriousness much before the lockdown and people should realise who is serious about them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to Rahul Gandhi’s warnings and CM KCR responded only after Mr. Modi took the issue seriously.

He said TRS Ministers were behaving irresponsibly and indulging in cheap talk rather than seriously on the issue. He claimed that KCR doesn’t fear people of Telangana as he thinks their votes can be bought with money before the elections.