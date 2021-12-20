Cong. condemns demolition of 250 houses of the poor in Gowlidoddi

Congress senior vice president Mallu Ravi has accused the government of demolishing houses in Gowlidoddi and driving away poor people from their lands without any notice.

He led a Congress team of Youth Congress president Shivasena Reddy, spokesperson Ravali Reddy and Medchal DCC leader Sarita to Gowlidoddi and interacted with 250 families belonging to the Vaddera community living on the land for the last 30 years. He said no notices were given and the houses were demolished by the authorities, and the families have nowhere to go now.

Mr. Ravi said all the families have the ration cards, electricity connections given by the government as a proof of their residence for the last 30 years. In fact, the government had earlier allocated one acre of land to them for burial ground. All of a sudden, authorities have now demolished the houses and huts. He said the local MLA has not even reacted to the displacement of these families, and if he doesn’t put pressure on the government, the Congress would support the families in their fight.