Cong. blames govt. for COVID-19 deaths in GGH Nizamabad

HYDERABAD

13 July 2020 23:48 IST

There is shortage of equipment, staff, and even budget, alleges Marri Shashidhar

The Covid-19 Task Force of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee has accused the State government of making Superintendent Nizamabad Govt. General Hospital (GGH) Dr. M. Nageshwar Rao a scapegoat for the death of three COVID-19 patients due to lack of oxygen supply and shifting of one Covid patient’s body without following protocols.

Chairman of the task force Marri Shashidhar Reddy said in a statement on Monday that the resignation of Dr. Nageshwar Rao from his administrative responsibilities is very unfortunate.

He alleged that Dr. Rao was being made a scapegoat to cover up the State government's lack of commitment to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

He pointed out that there was shortage of equipment, staff and budget required to provide even minimum standards of healthcare services that is expected from a district hospital.

The incident of three deaths in a day exposes total lack of preparedness to deal with the increasing demand for infrastructure to deal with the pandemic.

The State government miserably failed to prevent the rapid spread of the virus and it had also failed to provide necessary medical infrastructure to tackle it, he said. The ruling TRS has nine legislators, and former MP K. Kavitha from the erstwhile Nizamabad district - who continue to take credit for anything done in the district, but their interest in getting the medical facilities improved is naught.

Mr. Shashidhar Reddy demanded that immediate steps be taken to improve the facilities in GGH.

Meanwhile, senior leader of the party V. Hanumantha Rao accused the government of being a total failure in tackling coronavirus spread.

He said there was severe shortage of ventilators and oxygen supply facilities in government hospitals and instead of focusing on improving the situation, the government is trying to divert people’s attention by publicising Haritha Haram and irrigation projects.

He also accused the BJP of playing hide and seek with the State government on dealing with the COVID-19 spread since it is busy in dethroning Congress governments in States.

Former legislator Challa Vamshichand Reddy also criticised the BJP for attempting to dethrone Congress in Rajasthan when the country is fighting the virus.