Cong., BJP spreading lies: Sukender

NALGONDA

21 August 2021 18:59 IST

‘TRS did not get any benefit under BJP-led Central govt.’

“National political parties like the BJP and Congress are not only daydreaming about forming the government in Telangana in 2023 but are also engaged in propagating false claims in an attempt to destabilise the TRS government,” former State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy said on Saturday.

“Congress and BJP leaders are like wolves, and power-hungry,” he said.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy’s recent Jana Ashirvad Yatra or the Congress party’s Dalit Girijana Dandora may be different in terminology but aimed at spreading false claims, he added.

Addressing the media at his camp residence here on Saturday, Mr. Sukender Reddy said that Kishan Reddy’s yatra was spreading lies.

“The Modi government failed in fighting the COVID second wave. The only thing that the government achieved was price rise of all essential commodities such as petrol, diesel and domestic gas,” he pointed out.

The senior TRS leader also said that through Mr. Kishan Reddy and under the BJP-led Central government, Telangana did not benefit in getting allocations and rights as per the AP Reorganisation Act 2014, but has essentially lost jurisdiction of the Krishna and Godavari.