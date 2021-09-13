Cong., BJP betraying Telangana: TRS

HYDERABAD

13 September 2021 22:36 IST

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has alleged that both the Congress-led governments in the past and BJP-led government at present in the Centre had betrayed people of Telangana on the promises made to the region during the formation of the State.

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and legislators Pochampally Srinivas Reddy and Manchireddy Kishan Reddy said on Monday that the Congress and BJP governments at the Centre had betrayed on the promise of establishing a railway coach factory at Kazipet. Stating that people of the region are fighting for the coach factory for decades, they said it was sanctioned to Latur in Maharashtra. However, the State BJP leaders are mute spectators to their government’s decision, they said.

They pointed out that it was on the then TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s insistence the promises of railway coach factory at Kazipet, steel plant at Bayyaram and tribal university were included in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. But all the three promises were not kept by the successive governments at the Centre.

The TRS leaders suggested the BJP leaders to take up padayatras and visits in the State only after achieving coach factory to Kazipet. Instead of helping Telangana, they were spoiling the chances of allotment of industries/institutions and allocation of funds by the Centre. The Centre had also rendered injustice to Telangana in sanction of medical colleges but the BJP leaders from the State are unmoved by such discrimination, they alleged.

Alleging that the Centre is discriminating against non-BJP ruled States, they said it is now trying to deceive farmers too by announcing that boiled rice would not be procured from the State. Since the decision would have severe impact on Telangana farmers, including prompting closure of boiled rice mills, the TRS leaders said the State government would think over on the issue to protect the interests of farmers.