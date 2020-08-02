Cong. asks CM to stop AP’s RLIP tender process

The Congress has asked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to take steps to stop the process of tenders being taken up by the Andhra Pradesh government to execute Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project (RLIP), as part of its plans to divert 8 tmc ft of Krishna water every day from Srisailam.
Secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) S.A. Sampath Kumar said here on Sunday that either the Chief Minister or any of his senior Cabinet colleague could participate in the Apex Council meeting, scheduled to be held virtually on August 5, in spite of having a Cabinet meeting. “If the Chief Minister failed to stop the process of finalisation of tenders for RLIP, he would be reduced to a betrayer of Telangana people,” he said.
Mr. Sampath Kumar, a former legislator from combined Mahabubnagar district, also demanded that the Centre direct AP government to stop the process of tenders before the Apex Council meet.
Former Minister and Congress leader Dr. Nagam Janardhan Reddy said that by planning to divert 8 tmc ft of Krishna water every day from Srisailam, the AP government was violating the riparian rights of Telangana people by taking more water than their rightful share and allocation made by the tribunal. He expressed concern over the approach of the CM in protecting the State’s interests in the matter of river water.
He suggested the State government to move the Supreme Court and stop the process of tenders being called by AP in violation of the riparian rights of Telangana as stopping the works would be practically not possible once the tenders were finalised and the agreements were entered into.
