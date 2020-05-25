Confusion reigns in Telangana airport as flights get cancelled

Chaos and confusion prevailed in the GMR Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad in the early-morning hours of May 25 with many domestic flights getting cancelled even as passengers arrived.

While 120 flights were scheduled to either land or take flight today — the first day of opening the skies for domestic arrivals and departures after the lockdown — only 40 were operated.

“There is no official confirmation about why the flights have been restricted, but it is learnt that the decision was taken late last night when several State governments expressed apprehensions about the daily flight movements,” said an Airport Authority official, on condition of anonymity.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other senior officials visited the airport and informed the media that arrangements were in order.

Passengersarriving at the airport were caught off-guard with the cancellations. The situation eased towards the afternoon, when some flights began operations.

“We have no clue whether these are official cancellations because of lack of permissions from the government or because there were no bookings,” officials said.