Hyderabad

Confusion reigns in Telangana airport as flights get cancelled

File photo of GMR Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

File photo of GMR Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.   | Photo Credit: P.V. SIVAKUMAR

Only 40 of the 120 flights that were scheduled to land or take off from the GMR Rajiv Gandhi International Airport were operated.

Chaos and confusion prevailed in the GMR Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad in the early-morning hours of May 25 with many domestic flights getting cancelled even as passengers arrived.

While 120 flights were scheduled to either land or take flight today — the first day of opening the skies for domestic arrivals and departures after the lockdown — only 40 were operated.

“There is no official confirmation about why the flights have been restricted, but it is learnt that the decision was taken late last night when several State governments expressed apprehensions about the daily flight movements,” said an Airport Authority official, on condition of anonymity.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other senior officials visited the airport and informed the media that arrangements were in order.

Passengersarriving at the airport were caught off-guard with the cancellations. The situation eased towards the afternoon, when some flights began operations.

“We have no clue whether these are official cancellations because of lack of permissions from the government or because there were no bookings,” officials said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2020 5:31:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/confusion-reigns-in-telangana-airport-as-flights-get-cancelled/article31671037.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY