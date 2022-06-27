Confusion prevails over draw of lots for Rajiv Swagruha flats

No applicant allowed entry into venue; draw telecast online

Confusion and misgivings prevailed over the draw of lots for allotment of Rajiv Swagruha flats of Pocharam township by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) here on Monday.

The whole process of draw was transmitted online through social media channels, with no entry allowed to any applicant or outsider. Only HMDA officials and staff were present at the venue for the draw, details about which were kept confidential till the very last moment for undisclosed reasons.

However, applicants, who were unaware of the confidentiality clause, made rounds of the project site, unaware that nobody was invited to the event. “We were told that the draw would be conducted at Bandlaguda site on June 22. But when we went there, we were told the dates had been changed, and the event would be conducted at Saroornagar Stadium on June 27. Here we are today, but they have shifted the venue again,” said an applicant.

According to sources, about 30 to 40 applicants reached the stadium, and returned upon not finding the draw taking place there. Some of them approached the actual venue at B.R. Ambedkar Open University, but were not allowed inside.

HMDA officials, however, maintained that they had never said that the draw of lots would be in the physical presence of applicants. “In the notification, it was mentioned that the draw would be conducted online. There is no way we could accommodate thousands of applicants,” said a representative from HMDA, while remaining mum about the transparency factor.

A total of 5,921 applications were received for sale of 1,470 flats at Pocharam township, at a fixed price of ₹2,500 per square foot. The draw of lots continued late into the night, and the details of allotment would be shared on the HMDA website once completed.

A late hour press release by HMDA informed that allotment had been successfully completed through draw of lots for 1,413 flats among 5,921 applicants of Pocharam in 10 categories of first preference.

Fifty-one leftover flats in the category ‘2BHK Finished fifth & above floor’ will be allotted among the second preference customers in the same manner.

Arrangements are under way for allotment of 1,719 flats (other than 3BHK Deluxe) in 12 categories among 16,482 applicants of Bandlaguda on June 28, the statement said.