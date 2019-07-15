Confusion about issue of RoFR pattas

There was some confusion on Sunday regarding pattas to tribals under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act 2006 (FRA), also known as RoFR pattas.

Adilabad DLSA Secretary J. Jeevan Kumar told the Adivasis , who gathered for a preparatory meeting for the July 27 LSC, that the RoFR pattas for tribals would be distributed as part of that camp later.

He was responding to the problems being faced by Adivasis with regard to issues underlining the implementation of FRA in erstwhile undivided Adilabad. A few minutes later, he told The Hindu that efforts were being made to distribute about 1,000 RoFR pattas, some of which were pending and some fresh. Adilabad DFO B. Prabhakar, one of the three officials who signs such pattas, said there was neither pendency nor would fresh pattas be issued. “We are giving RoFR pattas only in case of succession.”