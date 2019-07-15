Confusion about issue of RoFR pattas

There was some confusion on Sunday regarding pattas to tribals under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act 2006 (FRA), also known as RoFR pattas.
Adilabad DLSA Secretary J. Jeevan Kumar told the Adivasis , who gathered for a preparatory meeting for the July 27 LSC, that the RoFR pattas for tribals would be distributed as part of that camp later.
He was responding to the problems being faced by Adivasis with regard to issues underlining the implementation of FRA in erstwhile undivided Adilabad. A few minutes later, he told The Hindu that efforts were being made to distribute about 1,000 RoFR pattas, some of which were pending and some fresh. Adilabad DFO B. Prabhakar, one of the three officials who signs such pattas, said there was neither pendency nor would fresh pattas be issued. “We are giving RoFR pattas only in case of succession.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor