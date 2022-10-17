Conference on COVID-driven crises at GITAM on Nov. 24, 25

ADVERTISEMENT

GITAM School of Humanities and Social Sciences (GSHS), Hyderabad, will organise a two-day national conference on ‘Multi-Pronged Responses and Resilience to the Pandemic-Driven Crises from Socio-Economic Spheres in the Indian Context’ on November 24 and 25, in collaboration with the Council for Social Development, Southern Regional Centre, Hyderabad.

This conference seeks to invite full research papers that throw light on the woes and challenges of the pandemic and also think of possible and potential responses from socio-economic spheres within the Indian economy, like the impact of a pandemic on rural consumption and livelihood; role of agriculture; and public health and educational attainment during the pandemic.

The last date to submit abstracts is October 28 and the selection announcement will be made on November 7. Those interested can contact Mandar V. Kulkarni on 81058-72210, or send an email to mkulkarn@gitam.edu.