Conference on cold chain logistics held

A two-day conference “Unbroken Cold Chain” on logistics held here from February 12 had stakeholders from several sectors concerned deliberate on a number of issues.

The conference, organised by global logistics provider Agility, featured eight panel discussions. More than 70 industry experts deliberated on various topics, including improving cost efficiencies in pharma shipments through air; challenges in handling perishable cargo; impact of IMO 2020 on EXIM trade; transforming perception of temperature control packaging; and supply chain integration through use of information technology.

The event, third in the series, brought together professionals from life sciences companies in India as well as those from air freight, ocean freight and IT industry.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport CEO S.G.K. Kishore was the chief guest at the event. An exhibition ‘Pharmerging Expo’ for the stakeholders of the pharma supply chain was organised.