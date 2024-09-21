ADVERTISEMENT

Conference highlights needs of young cancer patients

Published - September 21, 2024 08:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Approximately 150 doctors and cancer survivors registered for the two-day conference on ‘Teenage and Young Adult Cancer.

The 13th national conference on ‘Teenage and Young Adult Cancer,’ organised by Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in collaboration with the Medical Oncologists Forum, focused on addressing the unique needs of cancer patients in this age group while highlighting the latest advancements in treatment. Approximately 150 doctors and cancer survivors registered for the two-day conference, which spans 15 hours across Saturday and Sunday. Each session was structured to include survivors in panel discussions, providing a platform for their perspectives, according to a release.

