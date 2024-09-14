Conference focusses on reducing India’s stillbirth rate to 10 by 2030

A three-day conference in Hyderabad brought together policymakers, researchers and community advocates with a shared goal: reducing India’s stillbirth rate to 10 per 1,000 births by 2030. Currently, India’s stillbirth rate stands at approximately 13.9 per 1,000 births, above the global average of 9.

Stillbirths, defined as the death of a baby in the womb after 28 weeks of pregnancy, remain a significant public health challenge. The 2nd Annual Stillbirth Society of India Conference, hosted by Fernandez Hospital Educational and Research Foundation (FHERF) in partnership with the Stillbirth Society of India, began on Friday.

“Access to high-quality maternal and neonatal healthcare is key to reducing stillbirths in India. Every mother deserves the care she needs and every baby deserves a chance at life,” said Dr. Neelam Agarwal, President of the Stillbirth Society of India.

Dr. Nuzhat Aziz, Vice President of the Stillbirth Society of India and Head of Emergency Obstetrics at Fernandez Hospital, echoed this sentiment, stating, “This is about more than just numbers. It’s about protecting families from the heartbreak of losing a child. With a comprehensive approach and innovative solutions, we can lower stillbirth rates and provide better care and support for families.

