GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Conference focusses on reducing India’s stillbirth rate to 10 by 2030

Published - September 14, 2024 07:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The 2nd Annual Stillbirth Society of India Conference, hosted by Fernandez Hospital Educational and Research Foundation (FHERF) in partnership with the Stillbirth Society of India, that began on Friday.

The 2nd Annual Stillbirth Society of India Conference, hosted by Fernandez Hospital Educational and Research Foundation (FHERF) in partnership with the Stillbirth Society of India, that began on Friday.

A three-day conference in Hyderabad brought together policymakers, researchers and community advocates with a shared goal: reducing India’s stillbirth rate to 10 per 1,000 births by 2030. Currently, India’s stillbirth rate stands at approximately 13.9 per 1,000 births, above the global average of 9.

Stillbirths, defined as the death of a baby in the womb after 28 weeks of pregnancy, remain a significant public health challenge. The 2nd Annual Stillbirth Society of India Conference, hosted by Fernandez Hospital Educational and Research Foundation (FHERF) in partnership with the Stillbirth Society of India, began on Friday.

“Access to high-quality maternal and neonatal healthcare is key to reducing stillbirths in India. Every mother deserves the care she needs and every baby deserves a chance at life,” said Dr. Neelam Agarwal, President of the Stillbirth Society of India.

Dr. Nuzhat Aziz, Vice President of the Stillbirth Society of India and Head of Emergency Obstetrics at Fernandez Hospital, echoed this sentiment, stating, “This is about more than just numbers. It’s about protecting families from the heartbreak of losing a child. With a comprehensive approach and innovative solutions, we can lower stillbirth rates and provide better care and support for families.

Published - September 14, 2024 07:03 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.