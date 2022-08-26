Conference deliberates 25-year roadmap for minerals, metal industry

ADVERTISEMENT

A two-day conference on Indian minerals and metal industry by India’s largest iron ore producer NMDC in association with industry body FICCI saw policy makers, officials and stakeholders deliberating on a 25-year roadmap for the industry.

“Transition towards 2030 and Vision 2047” was the theme of the conference held in Delhi on August 23-24.

“As a result of reforms in the MMDR Act, 190 blocks of various major minerals have been successfully auctioned in last seven years and this fiscal alone, we have auctioned 36 mineral blocks. The upcoming amendments to the Act will further simplify the system, make it more attractive for businesses, lay thrust on mineral exploration and increase mineral production in the country,” Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi told the conference.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste, Secretary to the Ministry of Steel Sanjay Kumar Singh were among those who addressed the conference.

“The demand for iron and steel is on the rise and its boom is expected in the next few years. As technology advances, the manufacturing industry will require raw materials to sustain its growth, which implies that the opportunities for the sector are vast in the years ahead,” NMDC CMD Sumit Deb said at the conference.

The technical sessions of the programme included insights on Industry Vision 2047, technological innovations and enabling factors that will facilitate, NMDC said in a release.