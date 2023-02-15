ADVERTISEMENT

Conductor killed, six passengers injured as lorry rams bus

February 15, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - JAGTIAL

The Hindu Bureau

A TSRTC bus conductor was killed and six passengers injured when a speeding lorry collided head on with a Warangal-bound bus at Balvanthapur on NH 563 near Kondagattu in Jagtial district in the early hours of Wednesday.

The lorry heading towards Jagtial allegedly rammed the bus, which was on its way to Warangal from Jagtial.

The conductor of the bus identified as Sattaiah, 57, died on the spot. Six passengers on board the bus suffered grievous injuries, sources said.

The lorry overturned after hitting the bus, but the crew of the lorry reportedly escaped with bruises.

The injured passengers were shifted to the government hospital in Jagtial. Vehicular movement on the busy Jagtial-Karimnagar stretch was disrupted for some time following the mishap.

It is suspected that the lorry driver lost control of the wheel due to low visibility amid dense fog.

