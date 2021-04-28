Conduct vaccinations, tests at different places: Karimnagar Collector

Collector Shashanka Konduru interacting with Medical and Health Department officials in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

Hyderabad

28 April 2021 23:17 IST

To avoid cross infection of Coronavirus and huge gathering at same place, Karimnagar Collector Shashanka Konduru directed the Medical and Health Department officials not to conduct COVID-19 tests and vaccination drive on the same premises. He asked the officers to carry out the vaccine drive at medical facilities and testing at nearest suitable government institutions. “This practise will avoid cross infection and crowding at the same places. It is already being implemented in the majority of the places, but make sure it happens everywhere in the district,” he said.

Mr. Konduru said that if the department is conducting both tests and vaccination on a big premises, they have to make sure that entry and exit points for the both drives are different.

Further, he said that there is no shortage of beds and liquid oxygen in the district hospital, and of 2,000 beds, 50% are occupied. “We have enough beds and oxygen storage in the hospital,” he said.

The officer also visited the COVID-19 control room and directed the staff to attend and address all the grievances and take a note of each call.