Hundreds of people without a roof over their heads are more vulnerable to COVID-19 owing to the nature of work they undertake to earn daily wages. So, it is imperative to test them through the mobile labs, social workers and members of NGOs have requested the Telangana government.

Besides, some of them do not have Aadhaar card or any photo ID proof, and they do not have a phone, which are needed to undergo tests at government labs. The requirement has to be waived off to test them.

Apart from the daily wage jobs which put them at risk, people who are homeless use the same public facilities such as Sulabh Toilet complex to take bath or relieve themselves. If one or a few among the have COVID-19, the virus can spread fast. Those without homes either stay in shelter homes or by the road side.

Around three days ago, Health Minister Eatala Rajender launched mobile testing laboratories to conduct tests on people in containment zones.

NGOs members are certain that some of the people who are homeless already have COVID-19. “They all use same the washrooms in Sulabh complex. Mobile testing labs should be used to know how many of them have the virus,” said a social worker on condition of anonymity.

R. Indiramma, general secretary of Aman Vedika, a NGO working for welfare of people without homes, requested that tests to be conducted on them even if they do not have Aadhaar card or phone numbers. “Out of 100 people, only 10 have Aadhaar card or phones,” she said.

As scores of migrants started to live in shelter homes, fresh data on number of people who are homeless is not available.

The mentally ill

Hyderabad COVID-19 Health Advocacy Collective has requested the State government to waive off requirement of photo identity card and a valid mobile number to conduct tests on the homeless and destitute persons with mental illness or suspected mental illness.

The Collective comprising over 25 people including activists, health professionals and others, said that guidelines have to be developed to test, treat, track and transfer persons with mental illness detected with COVID-19, with special attention on people without homes.

They have requested separate facilities to admit people with mental illness where treatment for COVID-19 and mental illness is provided. “The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the mentally ill to numerous challenges. Persons with mental illness or suspected mental illness and homeless are more likely to face far greater risks as compared to persons with the privilege of a roof over their heads. Research studies have indicated greater co-morbidities among persons with mental illness,” members of the collective said.