Condolences pour in for Rosaiah

Congress leaders recollect their association with the late leader

Leaders from across the political spectrum expressed condolences at the death of former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh K. Rosaiah, who passed away here on Saturday morning.

Association with Congress

All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Sonia Gandhi and former president Rahul Gandhi spoke to the departed Congress leader’s son over the phone and expressed their deep condolences. Mr. Gandhi also spoke to former Rajya Sabha member K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao over the phone and recollected Rosaiah’s association with the Congress. Mr. Rao gave details of Rosaiah’s death to Mr. Gandhi.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, former Governor of united AP E.S.L. Narasimhan, former Governor of Maharashtra Ch. Vidyasagar Rao, and Speaker of Telangana Legislative Assembly Pocharam Srinivas Reddy extended their heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

Former TPCC president and MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy conveyed his condolences to Rosaiah’s family and recollected his association with him. Former Minister and a colleague of Rosaiah in the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cabinet K. Jana Reddy expressed shock over Rosaiah’s death and recollected his political acumen in resolving public issues by taking all along in the government.

Congress Legislature Party leader M. Bhatti Vikramarka termed Rosaiah’s death as a great loss to the party and recollected his association as a Chief Whip with Rosaiah. Former MPs of Congress Ponnam Prabhakar, Madhu Yaskhi Goud and Mallu Ravi, former Minister Md. Ali Shabbir, and TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud also expressed their condolences.

Funeral today

On his return from New Delhi, TPCC president Revanth Reddy went to Rosaiah’s residence to pay his obeisance and stated that a delegation of AICC would participate in the funeral on Sunday after keeping the mortal remains at Gandhi Bhavan for a few hours for allowing party ranks and general public to pay their respects.

TRS leaders and Ministers K.T. Rama Rao, Harish Rao, S. Niranjan Reddy, A. Indrakaran Reddy, E. Dayakar Rao, G. Jagadish Reddy, K. Eshwar and others also paid their final tribute.

‘No enemies in politics’

Mr. Rama Rao said that Rosaiah had no enemies in politics and recollected that he told a TRS delegation that called on him after December 9, 2009, he would respect the decision taken by the Centre on announcement on statehood to Telangana.

Vice Chairman of Telangana State Planning Board B. Vinod Kumar, MLC K. Kavitha, MLC and former Legislative Council Chairman G. Sukender Reddy offered their condolences to Rosaiah’s family. Mr. Vinod Kumar said it was Rosaiah’s presentation of actual situation in Telangana region that had led to the announcement of statehood.