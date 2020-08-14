Condolence meeting for ex-MLA today

Sunnam Rajaiah

KHAMMAM

14 August 2020 08:16 IST

The CPI (M) district committees of both Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem will jointly organise an online condolence meeting on August 14 to pay tributes to former Bhadrachalam MLA and Adivasi Adhikar Rashtriya Manch (AARM) vice-president Sunnam Rajaiah, who died of COVID-19 on the intervening night of August 3-4 in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

A host of senior leaders of the CPI (M) and its frontal organisations including party politburo member B.V. Raghavulu, State committee secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram, veteran Adivasi leader of the party and a three-time MLA of Bhadrachalam Kunja Bojji, will address the online condolence meet slated to be held at 6 p.m. on Friday.

The meeting will be streamed live on https://www.facebook.com/CPIMTelangana/ and the Khammam district committee - https://www.facebook. com/cpimkhammam/.