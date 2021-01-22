Conditional bail for Akhila Priya

Anticipatory bail plea of former Minister’s husband dismissed

The VIth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Court in Secunderabad on Friday granted conditional bail to former Minister of Andhra Pradesh and TDP general secretary Bhuma Akhila Priya Reddy in connection with the kidnapping of businessman K. Praveen Rao and his two brothers.

The court ordered that the former Allagadda MLA be released on bail executing a bond of ₹10,000 with two sureties. The other conditions are that she appear before Bowenapally Station House Officer on alternative Mondays between 11 a.m. and 12 noon starting from February 2 and cooperate with further investigation in the case. “The accused shall not threaten any of the victims and other witnesses in this case. The prosecution may seek cancellation of bail in case of breach of conditions,” the court said in the order copy. She was arrested and remanded to judicial custody by the Bowenpally police on January 6, and since then she was lodged in Chanchalguda women's prison. The former minister is likely to be released on Saturday. Meanwhile, the court dismissed the anticipatory bail petition of Ms. Akhila Priya’s husband M Bhargav Rao Naidu. Meanwhile, her brother’s Bhuma Jagat Vikhyat Reddy’s plea was posed for Monday.