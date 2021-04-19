Former Minister and BJP leader Motkupalli Narasimhulu, who was admitted to a private corporate hospital a few days ago following coronavirus infection, is said to be in a critical condition on Sunday. Few other leaders involved in the intense campaign for the Nagarjunagasar byelection too have been infected and had tested positive. Some of them are in home quarantine while few others have been admitted to various hospitals, party sources informed.
Condition of Motkupalli Narasimhulu serious
