Concrete measures taken for women’s safety

In the wake of the Disha incident, the Telangana government has swung into action and decided to implement a series of proactive measures and an action plan to be adopted by the departments of Police, Education, Women Development and Child Welfare and Panchayat Raj, collectively.

These decisions were taken at a high-level review meeting convened by Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on the instructions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao here on Wednesday. Ministers Sabitha Indra Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, principal secretaries of the departments concerned, the DGP and other higher officials attended the meeting.

The government has taken up fast track investigation into the Disha incident. It was decided on Wednesday’s meeting that cases of crime against women and missing women should be registered immediately by the police after receiving the complaint following a “Zero FIR system”, which means without reference to jurisdiction of a police station teams should be swung into action instantly.

The meeting also proposed various long and short term measures to evolve a system driven approach by involving various departments towards the safety and security of women. These include strengthening She Teams, making Hawk-Eye App more user-friendly and extending it to the entire State, awareness on available police helplines such as 100, 181 and 1098, and common number, 112, for the entire nation in case of emergency.

Notice boards with these helpline numbers should be displayed in all educational institutions right from primary schools to colleges, on public transport vehicles, autos and cabs, besides every government office, bus stand, railway station and Metro station. These helpline numbers should also be displayed on school text books, the Ministers discussed.

The other decisions included that Self Help Groups should visit police stations and sensitise police personnel on women and children related issues, Panchayat secretaries should be asked to give information to police about youth with abnormal behaviour in every village, awareness and sensitisation programmes on women and girls’ safety with village level workers such as Anganwadi, Asha, SERP, Self Help Groups and Mempa and colony welfare associations in urban areas and moral lessons and gender sensitisation lessons in school curriculum.