‘Computerised Smart On-street Parking’ near metro stations soon

The Hyderabad Metro Rail is going to invite tenders for maintaining ‘Computerised Smart On-street Parking’ near the Metro Rail stations, soon.

A drive will be taken up to remove encroachments, and colour code the parking space on streets for various kinds of vehicles, MD of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited N.V.S. Reddy said at a press conference, organised on Friday.

However, more than half the space at 11 stations is empty as of now, where the HMRL has provided exclusive parking facilities, Mr. Reddy said, adding that parking is not a feature at Metro stations worldwide.

Expectations are that passenger traffic on the Nagole-Miyapur stretch of Metro Rail would stabilise at about one to 1.5 lakh per day, down from close to two lakh footfalls on the first day. So far, 32.25 lakh passengers have taken metro rides, and 1.5 lakh smart cards have been sold.

Currently, 22 per cent of the commuters are using smart cards. 2,000 new smart cards are being sold daily. Very soon, there is a likelihood of monthly passes being issued, Mr. Reddy said . Multi-modal transport passes will be issued after deliberations with TSRTC and South Central Railway. The remaining two corridors will be completed by June next year, and trains will be added with three more bogeys each, based on the passenger rush, he said.

Answering a query about the slow speed between S.R. Nagar and Miyapur, he said the CBTC (Communication Based Train Control) system has not been fully upgraded, and being operated on restricted mode as of now.

It will be completed by March next year, and once the speed restrictions are lifted by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety, frequency too will be increased from the present eight minutes gap on Miyapur to Ameerpet, and 15 minutes between Ameerpet to Nagole. Frequency could be raised up to a train for every three minutes if need be. Till then, timetables will be displayed at the stations. Majority of the urban rejuvenation works, which involve beautification and pedestrian facilities for 1.4 kilometers around Metro Rail stations, will be completed by January 15, and the works pending owing to water works and other utilities will be done by January end.

HMRL is spending about ₹2 crore per station on the rejuvenation works.

Tenders for prefabricated toilet construction on Build-Operate-Transfer mode will be finalised in one week. Transparent trash bins will be installed to address security concerns.

RTC has diverted 57 city buses for last mile connectivity, while Ola feeder buses will be stationed at KPHB and Ameerpet stations to carry commuters to the Hitec City.

HMR has entered into an agreement with both Ola and Uber for the last mile connectivity, Mr. Reddy said. As per the instructions from minister K.T.Rama Rao, electric vehicles will soon be introduced, and bicycles will be provided by three different companies.

Real estate

On the real estate development front, the L&T already has constructed two multiplexes respectively at Punjagutta and Madhapur, with nine and seven screens respectively.