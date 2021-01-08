Compressed biogas project based on poultry litter set up

The project is claimed to be the first such in Telangana State.

08 January 2021 00:08 IST

It will supply CBG in cylinders to an IOC outlet in Attapur

A 2.4 tonnes per day capacity compressed biogas project based on poultry litter has been set up in Udityal village near Balanagar here.

Claimed to be the first such in Telangana, the project of Solika Energy will supply compressed biogas, in cylinders, to an Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) outlet in Attapur. Commercial sale at the outlet is expected to begin next month.

The CBG plant was formally opened in the last week of December by Executive Director and State Head of IOC for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh RSS Rao along with International Egg Commission Chairman and Srinivasa Farms Group Managing Director Suresh Chitturi, a release on Thursday said.

The CBG project exclusively uses poultry litter as raw material and is located next to a large commercial poultry farm with over 4.5 lakh birds. All the raw material from the poultry sheds will be collected to generate biogas.

In addition to CBG, the plant will also generate around 15 tonnes of organic manure as a by product daily. Solika Energy has developed the project under the Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) scheme of the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

A company backed by Srinivasa Hatcheries and XEMX Projects, Solika Energy is in the process of setting up a second CBG project in Telangana. It will come up in Kandukur, a village on the way to Srisailam from Hyderabad, and have a CBG production capacity of 3 tonnes per day.

Mr. Chitturi said that Solika has developed a unique process of ammonia reduction which results in sustained reuse of water making the biogas plant zero liquid discharge. The process removes and reduces all impurities like feathers, stones, and sand. Solika plans to provide the organic manure to the local farming communities, he said.