Comprehensive overhaul of RGUKT administration in the offing

Institution returned to normalcy after students’ protest

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) at Basar in Nirmal district functioned normally on Monday a day after witnessing protests by some aggrieved students demanding urgent measures to improve quality of food at the messes attached to the hostels on the vast campus housing more than 8,000 students.

This follows a slew of measures initiated by the authorities to overhaul the university administration and address the issues raised by the aggrieved students during their week-long sit-in agitation in June this year to press for their 12-point charter of demands.

Their week-long stir on the campus amplifying their voices against alleged poor quality of food and lack of proper amenities stirred the authorities into action in June.

Their charter of demands included appointment of a regular Vice-Chancellor for the university, recruitment of adequate faculty members, renovation of the hostel buildings, overhaul of the functioning of the university for conducive academic atmosphere in the institution offering a six year integrated course leading to a B.Tech Degree.

A section of students staged a protest at a mess on the campus on Sunday in protest against the alleged delay in the inquiry into the recent “food poisoning” incident.

They insisted that the mess contract be cancelled immediately and urgent measures be initiated to improve the quality of food and fulfil the assurances given to them by the authorities during their week-long protests in June.

They finally called off their daylong stir on Sunday night following the intervention of in-charge Vice Chancellor Venkataramana, who explained to them in detail the string of measures initiated by the administration to plug the “shortcomings” and ensure quality food and better amenities.