Comprehensive mental health programme launched for less privileged women

February 21, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Telangana-based NGO Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) launched a comprehensive mental health programme for women from marginalised sections residing in the Old City area of Hyderabad. It will be rolled out at the Primary Health Centre located in Masjid Mohammed Mustafa in Rajendra Nagar and then in six more centres in due course.

HHF has tied up with GoodMind.app, a mental wellness platform incubated at EdVenture Park, India’s first student-focussed startup incubator. HHF counsellors trained in mental health will conduct the screening after which a qualified clinical psychologist from HHF and GoodMind.app will conduct therapy/counselling for patients who show signs of mental health issues.

Founder of GoodMind.app Saniya said, “Many women and adolescents from weaker sections of the society suffer from depression and anxiety. Poverty, hardships in life, domestic violence and interpersonal issues all add up to the situation and require immediate attention.”

“Our target is to screen 100 patients daily from each of our PHCs. All cases of moderate to severe mental health will be counselled, and treatment initiated wherever necessary,” said Mujtaba Hasan Askari of HHF.