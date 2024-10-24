GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Compound wall on Govt land in Mailardevpally demolished, family booked

Published - October 24, 2024 01:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A compound wall constructed on government land without valid permissions or documents in Mailardevpally was razed by revenue officials on Wednesday (October 23, 2024) afternoon.

According to the Mailardevpally Inspector P. Narender, the wall was built on survey number 156/1 of the government land. When asked about the ownership of the property, the family failed to show any valid documents or permissions for the construction. Following this, the wall was demolished by the revenue officials amid tight police security.

The situation worsened after the members of the family allegedly tried to obstruct the officials from demolishing the property and broke the windowpane of the earthmover.

A case was booked against four members of the family including K. Ravinder Reddy, Lakshmi (wife), Ponnal Reddy (son) and Mounika (daughter) following a complaint by Sunitha Gumdra, an official from the Revenue Department. Investigation is underway.

