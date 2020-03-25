Comply with lockdown rules to avoid 24-hour curfew: Telangana Government

After announcing curfew from 7 pm to 6 am till March 31, the State government has asked senior police officials to create awareness among people about complying with rules, failing which harsher conditions could follow.

Chief Secretary (CS) Somesh Kumar asked District Collectors, Commissioners/Superintendents of Police to hold joint press conferences in their respective jurisdictions to request citizens to cooperate so that the necessity of imposing harsher restrictions and enforcement measures did not arise. “We are a democratic state and generally believe in self-discipline. However, if the system of present lockdown fails, it will lead to 24 hours curfew,” the CS said in a memorandum outlining instructions to be followed during the curfew.

At the same time, sarpanches and counsellors/corporators were directed to inform about the arrival of anyone from abroad immediately. They should be sensitized about the fact that non-reporting of persons from abroad in the month of March would lead to endangering the lives of their own people.

Warning to shops and establishments

The memorandum had strict warning to shops and establishments that would be kept open after 6 pm in violation of the guidelines. Officials concerned had been directed to close them immediately and initiate legal action against violators. Movement of people had been restricted to 3 km from their houses in Hyderabad and Collectors could consider imposing lesser limits depending on the size of the city.

Further, officials should ensure that the list of persons put in home quarantine was made available on Collector’s table so that their home quarantine could be monitored strictly. The GHMC and collectors of Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal should play a key role in monitoring as 75 per cent of the foreign returnees were from these districts. Directions had been issued to them to collect their passports under proper acknowledgement and return them once their quarantine period was over.

Escaping home quarantine

The direction assumes significance in the light of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s dissatisfaction that some persons were trying to escape from home quarantine. Officials were directed to ensure that supply chain of essential services was not disturbed and the price of all essential commodities should be monitored on a daily basis. “Wherever violators are found, they should be booked under the Preventive Detention Act,” the instructions said.

While permission was granted for continuing agricultural operations and irrigation works, the CS wanted officials concerned to ensure farmers did not throng market yards for selling their produce. Procurement Centres should be increased and the agriculture produce procured at the village itself by the Agriculture Extension Officers.

Avoid mass gatherings

The directions also said suitable locations should be identified to avoid mass congregations, and account details of farmers collected so that money could be directly transferred into their accounts.