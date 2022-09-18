Complex heart surgery performed on newborn

ADVERTISEMENT

Specialists at Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, performed a complex paediatric heart surgery on a 48-day-old male child, who was diagnosed with complex and multiple congenital heart defects, at a third of the usual cost.

The baby had numerous congenital heart anomalies, including two great arteries of heart arising from opposite sides. It is a rare subset of heart defects, present in one in 3,500 live births. If treated early, these babies lead a normal life. The team of specialists led by chief paediatric cardio-vascular thoracic surgeon Sunil Swain performed the open-heart surgery successfully.

The baby was shifted to ICU, weaned off the ventilator after 12 hours and was discharged on the seventh day of operation, with an excellent outcome. Dr Swain was supported by chief critical care specialist Meena, and chief paediatric cardiologist Amol and nursing staff for the operation, informed a press release on Sunday.