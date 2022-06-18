Completion of SNDP works may take a year

Sixty works costing an estimated ₹985.45 cr. come under the programme

Begumpet continues to witness jam-packed traffic scenes as vehicles move at a snail’s pace in view of the ongoing Picket Nala works. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Delayed monsoons may have come as a blessing in disguise for the ongoing Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works, which could in all probability, need a year more for complete closure.

Traffic chaos reigning at different locations of nala expansion works in the city may continue to hassle the commuters for at least a month more, confide officials on the condition of anonymity.

Efforts are to expedite the components wherever the works are causing severe hardships for the commuters, they say.

“Of the works taken up by GHMC, in about 60% instances, half of the work is completed so far,” said an official when sought to know the progress of the works.

In over 60 works proposed at an estimated cost of ₹985.45 crore under the Strategic Nala Development Programme, a total 37 works come under the purview of GHMC, with the remaining falling under the limits of surrounding urban local bodies.

Of the 37, one work is halted due to pending court cases, and another one is awaiting the completion of work upstream for lack of alternative roads on the route.

With regard to all the remaining components, tenders have been called for and the works awarded.

“We are making efforts to complete five to six works in a month, that is, by July 15. About 15 works may be completed by July-end,” said the officer.

All the remaining works might take time extending beyond monsoons. One among them is Hussainsagar’s surplus nala expansion. While all the works upstream are being completed, the stretch near Fever Hospital proves to be the tricky one, say officials. The nala width narrows down at the location, and requires acquisition of several properties — process that could consume more than a year.

On the Eastern side of the city, things might start looking up this monsoon, as the corridor is being cleared between Mansurabad lake and Nagole lake via Bandlaguda lake. While work has been finished on Mansurabad side, work is still on at the outlet of Bandlaguda lake.

Redemption is on the cards for Saroornagar lake too, which is being dumped with abundant flows upstream from Meerpet and Jillelaguda lakes, and inundates areas such as Saraswathi Nagar, Seesala Basthi and Kodandaram Nagar Colony every time it rains. Expansion of its surplus nala will be finished by July-end, say officials.