Complete Rythu Vedikas soon: CS

Hyderabad

15 July 2020 22:56 IST

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed the officials concerned to complete sanction of works of Rythu Vedikas, the integrated platforms for farmers.

He wanted works on the construction of the Vedikas to be grounded by July 18. The Chief Secretary held a video conference with district Collectors on Pattana Pragati and Rythu Vedikas with special emphasis on newly merged villages with municipalities.

The video conference was held in the context of posting of Additional Collectors to 17 districts on Tuesday, taking the total number of districts with Additional Collectors to 29. Mr. Somesh Kumar said the Municipalities Act stressed the need for creation of critical infrastructure in the newly merged villages.

Advertising

Advertising

The Collectors should therefore personally monitor works launched in this direction. Focus should also be on sanitation, spraying disinfectants and measures relating to control of vector borne diseases.

On the Rythu Vedikas, he said senior officials should be entrusted with monitoring the works. Steps should be taken to ensure proper planning in the procurement of material so that there are no bottlenecks in the implementation. The Rythu Vedikas should be ready in all respects by October 10 in accordance with the deadline set by the government.

The Chief Secretary reviewed progress of Rythu Bandhu, construction of drying platforms, identification of land for construction of godowns and setting up of special food processing zones. The meeting discussed convergence of MGNREGS works with those relating to irrigation and other departments.

He wanted Collectors to work in line with the priorities outlined by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.