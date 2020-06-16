Complete project in 10 months, KTR tells T-Fiber team

HYDERABAD

Project aims to connect all households, government institutions and enterprises

Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao has urged the team behind the T-Fiber project to provide high speed internet connectivity for all in the State, to ensure that the entire work is completed within 10 months.

The Minister, who reviewed the progress of the project on Tuesday, set this deadline and instructed the officials that all the existing network infrastructure in the State and the State Data Centre should be brought under T-Fiber.

The aim of T-Fiber is to connect, through optical fiber, every household, government institution and private enterprise across the State, with a focus on those in rural areas, and provide them high-speed internet connectivity.

A release from the Minister’s office said Mr.Rao said the potential of T-Fiber network would be enormous in delivering citizen services. It would help transform the delivery of G2G and G2C services, especially in rural areas by connecting government institutions, enterprises and households. The network has potential to revolutionise delivery of online education, tele-health and agriculture services in the State. Stating this, the Minister instructed the T-Fiber team to connect Rythu Vedikas coming up in the State thereby realising the vision of Chief Minister to bring all the farmers to come under one roof to discuss, interact and exchange of ideas with ministers and government officials thorough video conferencing. He directed the officials that all municipal corporations and municipalities be included in the scope of T-Fiber.

Calling upon the Master System Integrators to speed up the on-ground project execution, he said the RoW (right of way) Act would be reviewed to ensure brisk progress of work. IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and T-Fiber managing director Sujai Karampuri participated.