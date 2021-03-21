Complete Palamuru-RR lift by year-end: KCR

HYDERABAD

21 March 2021 23:31 IST

CM moots idea of linking Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme to Jurala project

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday floated the idea of linking Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme to Jurala project while asking irrigation officials to complete work on the lift irrigation by December-end and, at the same time, complete pending projects in Krishna basin.

Reviewing the progress of Palamuru-Rangareddy project with ministers and MLAs of erstwhile Mahabubnagar district and senior officials, Mr. Rao said certain vested interests had set up problems for the project by filing court cases and securing stay orders. The government went ahead with more determination to complete the works, a release said later.

The government has completed ongoing works on projects like Kalwakurthy, Nettempad, Bhima and Jurala to turn 11 lakh acres in southern Mahabubnagar fertile. But, there were some unfinished works. In these circumstances, Mr. Rao asked officials to consider ways to fast-track completion of these works. They must draw inspiration from Kaleshwaram project. He noted that the water yield in Krishna had reached danger levels with Karnataka and Maharashtra constructing projects, Andhra Pradesh diverting water through pipes and less rainfall in the catchment. In this backdrop, Telangana must tap its rightful share to the last drop. Hence, all the pending projects in Krishna basin, including Palamuru-Rangareddy should be completed expeditiously.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Rao discussed land acquisition for the lift-irrigation scheme, rehabilitation measures, construction of sub-stations, excavation of canals and setting up of pumps. He reacted strongly to slow pace of works at some sites of the project. He wanted completion of tunnel between Narlapur and Edula by June-end.