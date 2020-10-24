Complete disbursal of relief amount on war-footing: KCR

HYDERABAD

24 October 2020 01:18 IST

Southern Discom Chairman and Managing Director apprises Chief Minister of extensive damage to power T&D network

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed officials to complete the relief and rehabilitation measures in Hyderabad on a war-footing.

“Due to heavy rains and floods, water entered into houses in several localities and damaged everything, including essential commodities and clothes. People were not in a position to even cook their meal. To help overcome such a helpless situation, the government has decided to extend immediate financial assistance of ₹10,000 each to affected families,” the Chief Minister said at a review meeting held here on Friday.

According to officials in the Chief Minister’s Office, directions have been issued to ensure that at least one-lakh families get the assistance every day so that they could get some relief before the Dasara festival. “If the poor get the assistance before the festival, it will be good for them,” the Chief Minister said and asked the officials to carry out the exercise actively. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary (MA&UD) Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar, MA&UD Commissioner Satyanarayana Reddy, Water Works ED Satyanarayana, SPDCL CMD G. Raghuma Reddy and others attended the review meeting.

Informing the damage caused to power supply network in the city, Chairman and Managing Director of Southern Discom MR. Raghuma Reddy said at the meeting: Heavy rains and floods have caused extensive damage to the transmission and distribution network in the city, including 33/11 KV sub-stations at 15 locations, and 11 KV feeders at 1,080 places. All of them have been repaired and restored.

Besides, Mr. Reddy stated that a total of 1,215 distribution transformers were also damaged in Greater Hyderabad and all but 8 have already been restored. Supply could not be restored to consumers under 8 transformers as they continue to remain in flood water. Flood to Musi river has also damaged 1,145 transformers supplying power to agriculture connections in the rural areas. Of them, 386 have been repaired already to restore power supply and another 759 were yet to be repaired. Of the transformers yet to be repaired, 586 were submerged/washed away in the flood waters of Musi in Nalgonda, Yadadri-Bhongir and Suryapet districts, he explained.

Further, he explained that all the 1,299 electric poles damaged in Greater Hyderabad have been restored already. Flood to Musi has damaged 5,335 poles in the rural areas, and of them - 3,249 were replaced/restored and the work was going on the remaining 2,086 poles.