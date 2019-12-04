Hyderabad

‘Complement degrees with skill development programmes’

Vice-Chairman of Telangana State Planning Board B. Vinod Kumar addressing a meeting on skill development programmes at the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). T. Papi Reddy, Chairman, TSCHE; V. Venkata Ramana, Vice-Chairman, TSCHE; N. Srinivasa Rao, Secretary, TSCHE and Shrikant Sinha, CEO, TASK, Telangana are also present.

Study Singapore programmes for implementation in Telangana, says planning board official

Vice-Chairman of the Telangana State Planning Board, B. Vinod Kumar has suggested that Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and other agencies should study the arrangements being entered into by Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Delhi and Rajasthan States with different Skill Development Organisations in the country so as to replicate it in Telangana.

Mr. Vinod Kumar said that ITES, Singapore has supported these States in setting up Skill Towers and Councils to identify, train and prepare all the youth to be better employed. He also suggested that a delegation from Telangana can visit select universities and agencies in Singapore and come out with an action plan from the year 2020 and title it as “Skill 2020”.

He was addressing a meeting on Skilling Initiatives and Programmes at the TSCHE office on Wednesday attended by T. Papi Reddy, Chairman, TSCHE; V. Venkata Ramana, Vice-Chairman, TSCHE; N. Srinivasa Rao, Secretary, TSCHE and Shrikant Sinha, CEO, TASK, Telangana.

He also suggested that apart from the formal degree programmes the students should have an opportunity to pursue skill development programmes which offer continuous and lifelong employment.

Prof. Papi Reddy emphasised the need for strengthening internship programmes so that the students are fully prepared to meet the job challenges.

Mr. Shrikant Sinha explained the various activities of TASK which are preparing the students to be better trained and also quickly adapt to the job requirements in emerging areas like defence, retail, hospitality and others. Prof. Venkata Ramana shared some best practices across the country.

