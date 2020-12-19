Complaints galore against loan companies

Hyderabad

19 December 2020 01:21 IST

People urged not to trust unauthorised app-based lenders

A series of complaints were received by police across the State against apps-based instant loan companies, which is being investigated to bring the culprits to the book.

The investigators requested the general public not to avail loans from unauthorised apps which may use the sensitive information from mobile phones and as they are not reliable.

In case someone is facing similar issues with any online loan apps, they can approach the nearby police station and lodge a complaint against culprits, police said.

Police said that there are at least 60 such loan applications available in the Google Play Store and they run by certain names which are not registered or recognised by the Reserve Bank of India as non-bank financial institution.

“Their operations are completely unlawful and hosting of these apps also violates certain conditions laid by the Google App store. Google can be asked to take down these apps,” top officials associated with the investigation of the case said.

“All such apps have similar privacy policies which gather every bit of data on the phone of the user, and thus violates user’s privacy in every manner,” they said, adding that under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines) Rules 2011, all the intermediaries are supposed to provide names of their Grievance Officer along with contact details. The companies calling up friends and relatives is violation of Rule 3 (2) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines) Rules 2011 as well, the police said. “Such apps have uncanny commonality in methods. They appear to be built upon one SDK, suspected to be provided by a foreign country.”