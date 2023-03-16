Complaint box installed at Mulugu SP’s office

March 16, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - MULUGU

Mulugu Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam on Wednesday launched a complaint box at his office to receive complaints relating to various offences.

According to a press release, complainants can directly submit their petitions or drop their petitions in the complaint box set up under the “Post Your SP” programme to get their grievances redressed.

Complaints relating to offences against women, accidents, property offences, corruption-related issues, acts of disrupting public peace can be submitted, the press release added.

Stern action will be taken against those who furnish wrong information in petitions.