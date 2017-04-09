Complaint against MLA for ‘hate speech’

Goshamahal’s BJP MLA Raja Singh raised the issue of constructing a Ram temple in Ayodhya with alleged threats to behead those who opposed the temple’s development during a public speech last week. A police complaint was lodged against the legislator alleging that he had made a hate speech.

Mr. Singh had uploaded a video of his public speech made at Jumerat Bazar where he referred to a video clip that, according to him, shows a few AIMIM leaders in Uttar Pradesh saying they would create disturbance across the country if the temple was built.

“We have been waiting for this day that those who oppose the temple will raise their heads and we will behead them,” Mr. Singh said, much to the glee of the crowd that heard him. The video had tens of thousands of views at the time of writing.

He had also urged the crowd to ensure the temple’s creation in the next one year. On Sunday in another video he uploaded, Mr. Singh stressed that lives could be given and taken for the temple’s cause.

Incidentally, the RSS’s top brass reportedly distanced itself from the legislator’s comments on Sunday, maintaining that it did not advocate violence.

Former GHMC Corporator Amjedullah Khan, who made the complaint to the Dabeerpura police, claimed that Mr. Singh’s remarks of the video hurt the sentiments of Muslims and vitiated peace in the city.