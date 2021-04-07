HC directs Registry to compile data of contempt of court cases against officials

Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Registry to collate data of contempt of court cases being faced by Sanga Reddy Additional Collector Veera Reddy, Revenue Divisional Officer S. Srinu and Tahsildar U. Uma Devi.

A bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy passed this direction while hearing appeals made by the three officers challenging a single judge order holding them guilty in a contempt of court matter. They were punished with two-month simple imprisonment and fine of ₹2,000 each.

The counsel for the petitioners told the bench that affidavits filed by the officials tendering apology were presented in the court. The bench sought to know how many such contempt cases were being faced by the officials and directed the Registry to collect the data on the matter.

The CJ observed that “...the State and its machinery shows scant regard to the orders of the court...then the court would also treat them with equal distinct”. Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy remarked that the officials seemed to have got confidence that they despite being punished in contempt of court cases can get away by filing an appeal.

The CJ noted that if the officers think they can get away by filing an appeal, “then this court will shake and stir their confidence”.

