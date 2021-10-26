Competitions, lectures, awareness activities lined up for VAW-2021

Administering of pledge marked the inaugural on Tuesday at NMDC, BDL, Power Grid Corpn.

Mining major NMDC Ltd, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, Southern Region-I, and Bharat Dynamics Limited are among the public sector entities that have lined up various programmes for Vigilance Awareness Week – 2021 (VAW-2021), which began on Tuesday with ‘Independent India @75: Self Reliance with Integrity’ as its theme.

The inaugural function of VAW-2021 at NMDC began with CMD Sumit Deb administering integrity pledge to employees in the head office here, at a programme organised by the Vigilance department of the company. Senior officials, including directors Amitava Mukherjee, Somnath Nandi and DK Mohanty and Executive Director B.Sahoo participated.

Various activities on integrity, including slogan writing, elocution and essay writing competitions, are to be conducted during the Week. The events began with a quiz competition for employees on Tuesday. Additional Secretary to the Central Vigilance Commission Praveen Kumari Singh will deliver the keynote address at a session on Corporate Governance – Leveraging Technology and Whistle Blower Mechanism on October 28. Prizes are to be presented on November 1, the concluding day of the Week, NMDC said in a release.

Lecture organised

A lecture on ‘Success with Integrity and Human values’ by Swami Shithikantananda from Ramakrishna Math was organised as part of the inaugural session of the week-long celebrations by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, Southern Region-I. Executive Director Anoop Kumar, CGMs, senior officials and employees were present. Various activities are to be conducted during the Week to create awareness “to eradicate corruption in the system and society,” a release from the company’s regional headquarters said. CMD K. Sreekant virtually administered the integrity pledge to the employees and stakeholders.

At Bharat Dynamics Ltd, CMD Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd) virtually administered the integrity pledge to all employees at all the offices and manufacturing units in Hyderabad, Bhanur and Visakhapatnam. A Gram Sabha at Bhanur village, Sangareddy district as well as competitions for employees, workshops/sensitisation programme, vendor meet, walkathon figure in the programme to be organised by BDL.