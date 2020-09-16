Commuters bear the brunt as traffic goes haywire

Rainfall that averaged between 10.9 cm in Bahadurpura to 6.8 cm near Charminar area in a span of a few hours sent evening commuter traffic haywire.

Arterial roads were affected at Ayyappa Society, Tolichowki, Telugu Talli Jn, Errum Manzil area, Madhapur, A.S. Rao Nagar, Attapur, Begumpet and many other parts of the city. Among the worst affected areas was Tolichowki where water flowing down from Paramount Colony, Hakimpet and Jubilee Hills flooded the area. Scary visuals with floating two-wheelers and water reaching up to the windows of cars were shared on social media. Traffic police struggled to manage the traffic due to waterlogging as well as breakdown of vehicles. At Madhapur, police used hailers to dissuade drivers from using roads and guided them to alternative paths.

“I started from Botanical Garden at 7.15 p.m. It is 9.35 p.m. and I am yet to reach home in Sainikpuri. Two cars broke down and that created a bottleneck,” said Monica, who had to change multiple routes to reach home. Trimulgherry, Secunderabad areas were not affected by traffic gridlocks. Traffic between Biodiversity Jn and Medhipatnam was affected due to flooding and breakdown of cars. Hyderabad and Cyberabad traffic police took to social media to announce traffic blocks and alternative routes for commuters. “Though there was no rain water, traffic between Masab Tank and Lakdi ka Pul was gridlocked. It took me 50 minutes to cover the short distance,” said Sailaja, who travelled from Hyderguda to Tank Bund for a family event. By 10 p.m. traffic had cleared up in most stretches of road except between Shaikpet and Yousuf Tekri area.