Commuters allege police high-handedness

Hyderabad

22 May 2021 23:23 IST

Police started barricading roads in the city for a stricter lockdown vigil at 9 a.m. on Saturday and many reported getting stuck in cascading traffic jams as they tried returning home before 10 a.m.

They were stopped at the makeshift checkposts and rebuked by police at every point. “I was stuck in traffic because of police barricades from 9 a.m., and by 10, cops started harassing me at every checkpoint. I told them there was a traffic jam because of police barricades from 9 a.m. itself but they refused to listen,” a resident of Kondapur said, adding that the situation was same in Banjara Hills too.

“My wife and I started from Secunderabad at 8.30 a.m. to reach Malakpet well in time. But, the traffic was the worst today. We were stopped at 10.20 a.m. and our car was seized. We had to pay the price for unmanaged traffic which was actually the reason behind us running late,” said Deekshith Vemuganti, marketing head of a private company.

Asked how they would return home after their car was seized, a Sub-Inspector responded insolently saying “walk your way back home, we don’t care”, he added.

Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy hit the road to supervise the implementation of lockdown in the city. “People should come out only for medical emergencies. All vehicles seized during lockdown will be released only after lockdown is lifted,” he said.