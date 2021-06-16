Kishan Reddy call on CJI

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday inaugurated a community hall at Takkijail Dhobighat, Kachiguda, and hoped that it would serve as a centre for cultural exchange and for conduct of community activities.

Participating in a series of programmes in the twin cities, the Minister later visited the residence of senior party leader N. Ramachander Rao and paid homage to his father NVRLN Rao who passed away recently. He conveyed his condolences to Mr. Rao and other family members.

Later on, Mr. Reddy called on Chief Justice of India Justice N.V. Ramana at Raj Bhavan and extended his greetings. Distribution of foodgrains and packed food to the sanitation workers, frontline workers and the poor was taken up at Pan Bazaar and Ram Nagar in the presence of senior leaders like K. Laxman and others.

He also called on Governor of Himachal Pradesh Bandaru Dattatreya at Dilkhusha Guest House, a press release said.