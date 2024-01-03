‘Community engagement key in shaping public policy’

January 03, 2024 11:42 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The 2nd edition of Public Policy Dialogues being organised here by the Bharti Institute of Public Policy, Indian School of Business (ISB), got underway on Wednesday with Dr K. Srinath Reddy, honorary distinguished professor at the Public Health Foundation of India, underscoring the need for public policy to be both multi-disciplinary and grounded. Its essence lies in the welfare and happiness of those who depend on the practitioners of public policy.

“Happiness of so many people depend on people who formulate public policy,” he told the inaugural session of the three-day programme with on the theme human development and its vital importance.

Seeking to highlight the role of community engagement and how this aspect was frequently forgotten, Dr. Reddy said communities not only had a major role in responding to policies being practised but also in helping generate policies and then shaping them. Public policy like a camera ought to zoom in on the ground level while also taking a panoramic view of overall goals for development of a country, he said.

Stressing on diverse aspects influencing development and how they are inter-related and impact each other such as climate change and food security, he said they require attention equally and not to be seen in isolation.

Addressing the session, former IAS officer, and Member, Public Enterprises Selection Board, Amarjeet Sinha, underlined the importance of public policy dialogues, ISB said in a release.

“There is a disconnect, sort of a gap, between the micro and the macro. We need to bridge that,” he said.

Bharti Institute of Public Policy executive director Ashwini Chhatre and policy director and convenor of Public Policy Dialogues Aarushi Jain spoke.

