Hyderabad

Common entrance test for Army recruitment

Common Entrance Examination (CEE) will be conducted under the aegis of Army Recruiting Office (ARO), Secunderabad, in two phases for successful candidates of Army Recruitment Rally held in March at Telangana State Sports School, Hakimpet.

The first phase of CEE will be held on July 25 at 259 Field Workshop, Secunderabad, for Soldier Clk/SKT, Soldier Tech, Soldier Tech (AVIA/AMUN), Soldier Tech (NA), Soldier (NA VET) and Soldier Tradesmen (8th and 10th).

Second Phase of CEE will be held on August 29 at Parade Ground, Artillery Centre, Hyderabad for Soldier General Duty (GD), RT JCO and Sepoy Pharma.

All candidates are directed to physically report at ARO, Secunderabad, for obtaining fresh admit cards by 7 a.m.. For further details, candidates can contact ARO, Secunderabad, a press release said.


